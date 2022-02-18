Man accused of shooting into van, killing woman in Seffner

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened outside a home.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A man is behind bars after authorities say he shot into a van, killing one woman.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 3:44 p.m. Monday deputies received reported of a shooting near the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road in Seffner. When they arrived, law enforcement says they discovered a woman in her 60s with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Advent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened between the woman and 63-year-old Ricky Batten outside a home in the area. The woman and another person were sitting in a van when Batten approached them and fired into the car, striking the woman, according to the sheriff's office.

Batten left the area but was eventually arrested near Highway 56 near Fowler Avenue, the sheriff's office says. He now faces several murder charges.

The sheriff's office says the shooting is still under investigation.