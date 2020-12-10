Man stabs Hillsborough County deputy during chase, sheriff says

Nicholas Furgason faces several charges, including attempted felony murder of a law enforcement officer.

LITHIA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after a man stabbed him in the neck during a chase, the agency said.

Deputies were called around 12:43 p.m. Sunday to the Fishhawk Ranch neighborhood to help Gracepoint workers with a person who was undergoing an involuntary mental health evaluation, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Nicholas Furgason, 21, was cooperating at the time but was told nearly an hour later he would be admitted to Gracepoint under the state's Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold a person who could pose a threat to themselves or others. The sheriff's office said Furgason then ran off and into a wooded area.

Deputy Charles Williams, who has been with the sheriff's office since September 2017, eventually caught up with Furgason and tried to calm him down, the news release states. As he grabbed his arm, Furgason reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Williams in the neck and ran off.

The sheriff's office says Williams eventually was able to catch up and deploy a Tazer, allowing him and Deputy Nicholas Cruz to detain him.

A gauze was applied to Williams' neck, and he was taken to the hospital. He since has been released.

"Deputy Williams used an incredible amount of restraint by deploying less-lethal force on an individual who attempted to take his life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "We are grateful that Deputy Williams was not more seriously injured and will make a full recovery, however, that does not make this incident any less severe."

Furgason was evaluated at a hospital and taken to jail on charges of attempted felony murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.

He previously was arrested early last year on charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said.

