Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly shooting outside Tampa apartment complex

Deputies have not identified the man killed.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies say he shot and killed another man outside the Bella Mar Apartments on Oct. 2.

Carlos Knight, Jr., 30, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with 2nd degree murder. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at or within a vehicle.

Deputies say it happened just before 10 p.m. Oct. 2 when they were called to Bella Mar Apartments about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot. He had been shot.

Witnesses told deputies that before the shooting, multiple people were involved in a fight in the parking lot. The fight broke up briefly before the people came back together for a second fight. The man killed was not part of the first fight, but had come to the parking lot with one of the people involved during the second fight. He was shot and killed during that second fight, witnesses told deputies.

"Thankfully, through diligent detective work and cooperation from the community, we were able to identify and locate this dangerous individual and take him off of the streets," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Senseless violence and a loss of life because of it is unacceptable, and we will ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family."

What other people are reading right now: