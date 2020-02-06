Police: Man trying to cause civil unrest attacks officer, police dog

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say they arrested a man Tuesday morning who attacked a K-9 and its handler.
Officers say they were called to two gas stations on the corner of 18th Avenue South and 34th Street South around 7:30 a.m. for a man causing a disturbance.
According to law enforcement, Jordan Mosby, 29, went into each business and tried to get customers to join him in causing civil unrest. When they wouldn't join him, police say he threw items at the windows and picked up a newspaper stand and hurled it at the Mobil gas station at 1750 34th St. South.
When police tried to arrest Mosby, they say he took off. He's accused of fighting with several officers, including a K-9, as they tried to take him into custody.
Police say Mosby punched a K-9 as well as its handler.
It took several officers to get Mosby into handcuffs, according to authorities.
Mosby is facing the following charges:
- Misdemeanor - Offense Against Police Dogs
- Felony - Inciting or Encouraging a Riot
- Felony - Battery; On a Law Enforcement Officer
- Felony - Battery; On a Law Enforcement Officer
- Felony - Battery; On a Law Enforcement Officer
