Hillsborough deputies arrest man connected to deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is accused of being involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Tampa, authorities say.

Joel Elkanah Jr. reportedly turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Elkanah was initially identified as a suspect in connection to the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim and the victim's loved ones," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This arrest serves as a testament to the commitment and expertise of our detectives, who spared no effort in pursuing leads and gathering evidence."

Deputies began their investigation after responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Nebraska Avenue. That's where the sheriff's office said they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, deputies say.