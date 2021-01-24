Troopers: Man arrested following pursuit sparked by road rage accidents

Christopher Dixon faces 13 felonies and two misdemeanor charges.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One Hillsborough County man has racked up a list of charges after two back-to-back road rage incidents led to a pursuit and the discovery of past crimes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were first alerted to Christopher Dixon, 34, when they were dispatched to two hit-and-run crashes in the area of U.S. 41 and State Road 674.

Both drivers who encountered Dixon told troopers a large white pickup truck engaged in road rage activity with them before being hit.

"Both described the driver of the suspect vehicle as aggressive, yelling and threatening the victims and other traffic on the road," the FHP wrote in its report.

The first driver told troopers an argument occurred between Dixon, another driver, and themselves before Dixon rammed the truck into their car and took off. The second driver reported that Dixon was speeding behind them, following too closely, drove the wrong way and cut them off.

According to troopers, Dixon then "erratically" slammed on his breaks before putting the car in reverse and using it "as a weapon" to ram the other driver.

Dixon once again fled the scene, but thanks to the help of other drivers on the road the FHP was able to get the license plate and realized the truck was reported as stolen out of Sarasota County.

But it did not stop there. Further investigation showed that Dixon was being sought out of Sarasota in connection to a retail theft that occurred before the truck was stolen, according to a press release.

Troopers were able to track down the pickup later in the area of US 301 when a traffic stop was attempted-- but Dixon took off, according to the FHP.

An attempt to "overtake" the truck was unsuccessful after troopers say Dixon drove into oncoming traffic and then ran into a raised median. That is until 2:20 p.m. when the truck was called in as driving the wrong way on Big Bend Road.

Troopers responded to the area and were able to spot Dixon who proceeded to weave in and out of traffic and run a red light, according to an arrest report.

According to the FHP, Dixon finally stopped the truck and was taken into custody. Inside the truck troopers say they found several items purchased with stolen credit cards and medical marijuana that belonged to his wife.

Upon arrest, troopers say Dixon had bloodshot eyes, a green substance in his teeth and was jittery.

Dixon faces 13 felonies and two misdemeanor charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing to elude.