Hillsborough County

Man arrested in connection to deadly 2020 shooting

Dontavius Williams, 20, is facing charges of first degree felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a murder that took place in September 2020.

Deputies say one person was killed last year in a shooting at Coopers Pond Apartments, located on Fountain Mist Drive in Tampa. 

After obtaining a warrant in November 2020, deputies arrested 20-year-old Dontavius Williams. Williams faces charges of first-degree felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm discharge. 

"It was imperative for us to track down and arrest this violent criminal who, at the age of 19, committed murder," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "His cruelty has resulted in the most serious of charges and we hope a lifetime regret for the pain he has inflicted on the victim's family as well as his own."

