Police: Tampa man arrested after strangling mother, attacking child

The mother accidentally shot her 14-year-old son during the attack, police say.

TAMPA, Fla — A man is behind bars after police say he strangled a mother and punched her child in the face following a violent argument Sunday in Tampa.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home near N. Alaska Street near E. Fairbanks Street on a report of a domestic dispute.

Investigators would learn that around that time, a woman had gotten into an argument with 26-year-old Darris Washington. The woman told authorities she attempted to leave the home with her six children to prevent the tense situation from escalating.

As she attempted to place her children in a car, investigators say Washington ran after her, grabbed her 10-year-old son and began punching him in the face. The mother tried to stop Washington but eventually ran into the house to grab a gun, police say.

Washington would once again chase after her and threaten her, according to authorities. Fearing for her life, investigators say the mother shot in the direction of Washington, grazed his arm and accidentally struck her 14-year-old son.

Law enforcement says Washington then began strangling the mother. In the process, she armed herself with a knife and stabbed him in the back. Officers say they arrived moments later.

The 14-year-old boy is in stable condition and the 10-year-old boy suffered a minor injury to his face and scratches on his collarbone, police say.