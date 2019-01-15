HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl brought to the hospital was found to have "significant" injuries to her body, leading investigators to the man they say abused her.

And it wasn't a one-off situation; she was hurt over a period of time by 29-year-old Allen Stanford, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Authorities say Allen and his girlfriend took the girl to the hospital for treatment of visible injuries and claimed they were self-inflicted.

Stanford, who is not the child's father, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily injury and one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.

The child was taken into protective custody.

The girl's injuries are not life-threatening, the sheriff's office says.

► Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.