Man charged with homicide after hitting man with Jeep in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement arrested a 21-year-old accused of hitting a man with his Jeep and charged him with homicide after the victim died at the hospital, according to Tampa police.

Jordan Aronson was arrested Friday, June 23, in Fort Lauderdale.

The Tampa Police Department says its officers on the morning of Tuesday, June 13, responded to the South Tampa area of Harbor View and MacDill avenues where Aronson had called and said he hit a man.

Aronson claimed the man, said to be in his late 50s, tried to attack him and he needed medical attention. Tampa Fire Rescue found the man and took him to an area hospital, where he underwent treatment for injuries sustained to his skull and brain. He, too, was placed on a ventilator.

Surveillance video supported Aronson's statements to police, however, something didn't line up, police said.

The video showed Aronson backing his Jeep into the road at the time the man picks up a binder, runs toward the SUV and throws it at the vehicle, police said. Aronson then "quickly" drives forward into a driveway and hits the man, they added.

"As the victim began to fall to the driver's side of the vehicle, Aronson turned the vehicle towards that same side, appearing to track the falling victim," police continued in a statement.

Aronson's Jeep stopped as it appeared to hit a tree, with the man on the ground next to the tree and the SUV's tire, police said.