TAMPA, Fla. — Almost three weeks after a 48-year-old man was found dead in his home, another man has been charged with his murder.

Tampa police say Alex Stephens was found dead from a gunshot Nov. 26 at his home on Ohio Avenue. An investigation found that Roy Dean, 42, had been in a fight with Stephens inside the home. Dean got a minor injury on his face.

According to an arrest report, a witness told police that Dean had been arguing with Stephens about 20 minutes before the shooting. Stephens reportedly punched Dean in the face, causing a small cut to Dean's eyebrow. The two continued to argue outside in the driveway, according to witnesses.

Police say Dean also threatened Stephens with a boxcutter and said "I'll be back for you and I'll kill you" before leaving the home.

Officers say Dean returned about 10 minutes later because he was upset that Stephens had punched him. Dean told detectives he got a gun from a man named "Toasty," who said "to do what you got to do," according to the report.

Police say Dean went into the backyard with a gun and saw Stephens lying on a bed through an open window. Officers say Dean shot Stephens through the open window twice, hitting him in the upper torso.

Dean then left through the backyard and went south. According to the arrest report, Dean told officers he gave the gun back to "Toasty."

Detectives say Dean confessed to the shooting.

Police say Dean has been convicted of several felonies across several years, including grand theft less than $5,000, burglary, uttering a forced instrument, grand theft and possession of cocaine.

Dean is currently at the Pasco County Jail on unrelated charges.

