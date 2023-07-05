25-year-old crashes into Plant City church following high-speed chase, FHP says

The trooper said Damian Alfonso Rios had a "strong order of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth area."

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Mulberry, Florida man was arrested Sunday morning after going on a high-speed chase and crashing into a Plant City church, according to the arrest report.

Around 6:30 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saw Damian Alfonso Rios speeding north on Willow Oak Road as he came to the intersection. The trooper said Rios didn't stop at the stop sign and instead turned west onto Turner Road.

The arrest report says the trooper began to chase Rios, but the 25-year-old didn't stop and drove on the wrong side of the road. The trooper said he saw Rios not stopping for multiple stop signs and at one point was going around 100 MPH.

FHP says the chase eventually ended up westbound on State Road 60, where Rios attempted to turn right near Mud Lake Road but drove onto the west shoulder and struck Iglesia Dios Con Nosotros.

The trooper said Rios had a "strong order of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth area. He was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot water eyes."

Rios was taken to a nearby hospital but later released and sent to the Hillsborough County Jail.