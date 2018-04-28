VALRICO, Fla. - A 28-year-old Valrico man died after getting hit by a train on Saturday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened AROUND 9:49 a.m. Saturday at Brandon Boulevard and Valrico Station Road.

Brandon Boulevard -- which is also known as East State Route 60 -- was shut down for about two hours. It has since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the man killed as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The train pulling 63 cars was traveling northbound on the track crossing East State Route 60, according to the FHP. The man crossing the track did not see the down crossing arms because he was using his cellphone with earphones, the FHP said.

