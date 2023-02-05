1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive a little after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigating deputies learned that the alleged shooter shot the passenger in the vehicle and attacked the driver before fleeing the gas station in the driver's car, according to a news release.

Deputies said the driver did receive non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was quickly recovered nearby by deputies.

“Our deputies are working diligently to find the person responsible for this senseless tragedy,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“The safety of this community is our top priority. Our detectives learned the shooter and victim were recent acquaintances, and while we have determined this is an isolated incident, we will not stop until this suspect is found. We are asking anyone with information on this shooting to reach out to us immediately.”