HCSO: Man dead after 'domestic situation' in Hillsborough County

WIMAUMA, Fla. — One man is dead after a "domestic situation" escalated into a "brutal murder" early Saturday morning in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a report of a person being killed following a domestic altercation in the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the home they located an adult man with upper body trauma.

Detectives are currently working to locate Osmin Castillo, 21, for his involvement in this case. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.

"It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss."

"There is no reason, no excuse, and no circumstance that justifies resorting to violence, especially between loved ones," said Sheriff Chronister. "To anyone out there who may be living in fear of domestic violence or suspects the potential for such a situation in their lives, please hear me loud and clear. You are not alone, and there is help available."