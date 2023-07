The man was reportedly taken to Advent Health where he was later pronounced dead.

TAMPA, Fla. — An elderly man has died after authorities say he was found in a pool Saturday afternoon in Tampa.

At around 4:30 p.m., the man, who was in his 70s, was located in a community pool on Cindy Way, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

