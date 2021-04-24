Man drowns after falling off boat near Davis Islands

Three people were on the boat at the time of the incident, the FWC said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement is investigating what led to a man's drowning Saturday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue was called around 9 a.m. to Davis Islands to wait for the 50-year-old to be taken to shore, but the man had died.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release, the agency responded to a boating accident involving a 17-foot boat. Three people were on board at the time, it said.

The man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead, the FWC said.

An investigation is ongoing.