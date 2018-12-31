The search is on for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man sitting in a car.

A Florida Highway Patrol deputy was flagged down around 12:40 p.m. Monday and told a man was shot, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Maj. Frank Losat said. The victim was found and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the area of E. 124th and N. Nebraska avenues. The car came to a stop near the intersection of E. Fletcher and N. Nebraska avenues.

Losat said the unidentified male shooter, who was wearing a black cap and a gray T-shirt, ran through a nearby Toyota dealership and escaped.

Businesses are being asked to check surveillance videos for anything that might help detectives catch the person responsible.

If you see someone you think might be the shooter, you are urged not to approach the person and instead call 911.

