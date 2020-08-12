Homicide investigation underway after a man is found dead inside a car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in Tampa, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of an abandoned blue BMW in the 6800 block of Lyman Avenue shortly before 9 a.m., a news release says.
When they came across the car, the release goes on to say that officers found a 38-year-old man with “upper body trauma” dead inside.
“It is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in this case,” a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.
The department is asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
- Boil water notice expands into Hillsborough County following Tampa water main break
- Cooking, drinking and showering: What can you do under Tampa's boil water notice?
- Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement
- 'It saved my life': COVID-19 patients and doctors praising drug meant to neutralize the virus
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter