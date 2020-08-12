Homicide investigation underway after a man is found dead inside a car in Tampa

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers.

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in Tampa, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an abandoned blue BMW in the 6800 block of Lyman Avenue shortly before 9 a.m., a news release says.

When they came across the car, the release goes on to say that officers found a 38-year-old man with “upper body trauma” dead inside.

“It is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in this case,” a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.

The department is asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

