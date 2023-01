He was reportedly taken to Tampa General Hospital by Tampa Fire rescue where he was later pronounced dead.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Tampa, authorities say.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that they located the man in the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue.

He was reportedly taken to Tampa General Hospital by Tampa Fire rescue where he was later pronounced dead.