TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who set up a meeting pretending to buy a cell phone, then grabbed it and ran away.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, the seller met with the suspect inside the Steak 'n' Shake on East Hillsborough Avenue near North 59th Street thinking he was going to sell is iPhone X. The victim unlocked the phone to show it to the suspect, who then grabbed the phone ran out of the restaurant.

The suspect dropped his own cellphone as he fled. The victim picked it up and went back inside the restaurant, but the suspect ran back in, wrestled with the victim to get his own phone back, then fled again.

He got into a silver four-door vehicle.

The suspect is black, 22-29 years old, 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall and 150-160 pounds. He had short black hair and a partial beard. He was wearing all black clothing with red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smartphone using HCSOSheriff app available on both Android and Apple products.

To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at their website, or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

