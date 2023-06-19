x
Hillsborough County

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Tampa, deputies say

Deputies say the man was shot after some sort of fight happened.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he was shot in the arm Monday afternoon in Tampa.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital on Busch at Twin Lakes Boulevards, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay. 

Deputies say the 20-year-old was shot after some sort of fight happened.

The man is recovering at St. Joseph's Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK, law enforcement says. 

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for the shooter.

