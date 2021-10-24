Police: Man injured after attempting to jump onto moving freight train

Police say the main sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after getting hurt while trying to jump onto a moving train, Tampa Police reports.

Tampa Police and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene where the man was hit by the slow-moving CSX freight train.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday on the railroad tracks along Busch Boulevard, near North Boulevard.

Tampa Police say the man was trespassing on CSX property. He was hurt after he slipped while trying to jump onto a rail car while the moving train passed

The man was taken to the hospital and police say, luckily, his injuries are non-life-threatening.