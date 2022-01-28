Man killed, 2 others hurt following early morning I-4 crash

The highway was closed for several hours.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man died from his injuries following an early morning crash Friday on Interstate 4, according to state troopers.

It happened in the eastbound lanes just a mile west of Mango Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release reads.

Troopers say the man, a 34-year-old from Tampa, crossed two lanes while changing lanes and hit another car. The man slowed down and was hit from behind by a third car, FHP said.

That collision reportedly caused the two cars to spin around.

Troopers say the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The two other drivers received minor injuries.