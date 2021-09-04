1 man killed after multi-car crash on I-275 early Saturday morning

Two men stopped to help a van with maintenance issues before a sedan crashed into them.

TAMPA, Fla — A man died early Saturday morning after a car failed to stop for a roadway hazard on I-275, north of I-4.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a press release, a van had mechanical issues while traveling southbound on I-275 and had to stop in the center lane.

A 79-year-old man riding a moped and a 30-year-old man driving an SUV, also traveling the same direction, stopped to help the van, FHP reports.

Failing to stop for the roadway hazard, FHP says a 44-year-old man driving a sedan crashed into the moped and SUV, smashing them into the van.

All four vehicles came to rest in the center and inside southbound lanes of I-275.