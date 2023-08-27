Man dies after fight at Tampa park, police searching for killer

Police reportedly tried to save the man, but he died from his injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight with another man Sunday evening in Tampa, authorities say.

The brawl between the two men occurred at Borrell Park, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.



Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with "upper body trauma."

Police reportedly provided medical assistance but the man died from his injuries.

The police department says based on preliminary information, the other person involved in the fight is a man in his early 30's.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, officials say.