FHP: Man killed after crashing into guardrail, car during medical emergency on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a guardrail and then a car while having a medical emergency Saturday afternoon on Interstate-75 in Hillsborough County, troopers say.

At 12:45 p.m., the 57-year-old was driving in his sedan southbound on the interstate, north of Interstate-4, when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The man then drove off the road, crashed into the median guardrail and went back onto the road, authorities say.

That's when he reportedly collided with an SUV that had two people inside of it.

Both vehicles rolled over and the sedan landed on the outside shoulder while the SUV landed on the inside shoulder.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, later dying due to his injuries.