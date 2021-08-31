28-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, man cooperating

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

TAMPA, Fla. — An accused shooter is cooperating with police following the death of a 28-year-old man, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday to the area of W. Abdella Street and N. Habana Avenue on a report of a disturbance, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

A man was found inside his car suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.