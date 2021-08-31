28-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, man cooperating

TAMPA, Fla. — An accused shooter is cooperating with police following the death of a 28-year-old man, authorities said.
Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday to the area of W. Abdella Street and N. Habana Avenue on a report of a disturbance, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
A man was found inside his car suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Police say the shooter remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.