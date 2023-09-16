Man on bike killed in Plant City hit-and-run, police say

Authorities say they are looking for a pickup truck that has damage on the front passenger side.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man is dead after authorities say he was killed in a hit-and-run Friday evening in Plant City.

At around 6:35 p.m., Robert Cook was riding a bike westbound on Jim Johnson Road in the area of Jap Tucker Road when a pickup truck crashed into him from behind, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says the person in the pickup truck kept on driving after hitting Cook and did not stop to help him or give any information to officials.

Witnesses reportedly described the pickup truck as a gray Ford F-150 and the driver as a middle-aged Hispanic man.

Plant City Fire Rescue also responded to the incident and provided aid to Cook but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities say the pickup truck they are looking for has damage on the front passenger side and will be missing parts of the front grille that surrounds the front passenger side's headlight.

A witness also said the truck crashed into a pole near Hillsborough County Fire Station 25 located on East Trapnell Road, east of Celmons Road, police say.

The investigation of the deadly hit-and-run remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at