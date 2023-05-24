FHP: 40-year-old man killed in Riverview crash

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call *FHP.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Hillsborough County, authorities say.

The 40-year-old man who died was in the passenger seat of a sedan that caused the crash near the Big Bend Road exit on Interstate 75 in Riverview, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At 6:48 p.m., a 45-year-old man driving the sedan with the 40-year-old in it was heading northbound on I-75 near the Big Bend Road exit in the outside lane, troopers say. A 34-year-old woman driving a Chevy Volt was heading in the same direction and ahead of the sedan in the center lane.

As both vehicles approached the exit on the interstate, the sedan entered the outside shoulder to pass another car, then traveled ahead of the Chevy Volt to the inside lane and cut back into its path, law enforcement says.

That's when the right rear of the sedan reportedly collided with the left front of the Chevy Volt and both vehicles rotated to a final rest along the outside shoulder. The sedan also crashed into a traffic sign.

The 40-year-old man died at the scene and FHP says they believe the sedan was racing a white or cream-colored Dodge Charge before the crash occurred.