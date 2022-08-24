Man on scooter killed in crash near Selmon Expressway

Troopers say a Nissan Altima turned into the path of the scooter, causing the man to get thrown into the road.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a scooter was killed after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway

Troopers say a man was driving a Nissan Altima along U.S. 301, approaching the intersection in the left turn lane. A 39-year-old man on a motorized scooter was driving southbound on U.S. 301.

The Nissan turned into the path of the scooter, causing it to collide with the front right corner of the car, FHP said.