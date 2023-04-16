FHP: 93-year-old man killed after Wimauma crash

The 93-year-old man turned left as he tried to get onto Bill Tucker Road when he collided with a sedan troopers say.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A 93-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after a car crash in Wimauma, authorities say.

At 3:45 p.m., the 93-year-old man was driving in his pickup truck southbound on U.S.-301 while a teen in a sedan was heading northbound on U.S.-301, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At the intersection of Bill Tucker Road, the 93-year-old turned left to get onto Bill Tucker Road but he got into the path of the sedan and both vehicles then collided, troopers say.

After they crashed, both cars reportedly rotated to the east shoulder of the roadway with the pickup truck flipping several times.