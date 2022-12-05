Hillsborough sheriff: Man gets into home, kills puppy with machete

"Unfortunately, this is not the first case of animal cruelty we’ve seen recently," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

DOVER, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is behind bars after getting into someone's house, eating their food and stabbing their puppy to death with a machete, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, armed burglary of a dwelling and petit theft, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies say they arrived just before 7 p.m. Thursday at a home in the area of East Wheeler and North Valrico roads on a report of a burglary. The homeowner reported seeing Hernandez-Delgado walking away from their home wearing one of their hats and stated he ate some food before leaving.

The owner's puppy was also found dead inside a crate next to a living room door; it's believed Hernandez-Delgado came into the house through the unlocked door, the sheriff's office said.

Hernandez-Delgado admitted to being inside the house not long after he was arrested at a nearby Dollar General store, the news release states.

"I have zero tolerance for abuse of any kind," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this is not the first case of animal cruelty we’ve seen recently. I can’t stress enough how important it is to me that these suspects face charges.

"This suspect has a history of violent behavior in the area, and it is vital that he’s held accountable so he can’t continue to harm any innocent person or animal."