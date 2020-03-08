Narcan used on same man within 6-hour time frame

The man was taken to a treatment facility after his second overdose, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who overdosed twice in 24 hours was saved by deputies through the use of Narcan, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday night at around 10:44 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the area of 8000 Frostwood Court for reports of a man down.

Relatives in the home said the adult man in his 20s had an extensive history of opioid abuse and had possibly overdosed on an unknown drug. A deputy found the man unresponsive and administered Narcan and performed CPR. He was taken to Advent Health Carrollwood by EMS.

About six hours later, deputies were called back to the same home where they found the same man lying unresponsive.

A deputy administered Narcan as another performed CPR.

The man began breathing on his own again and was able to get up and walk around.

According to relatives, they had just brought him home from the hospital from the previous overdose.

Deputies completed a Marchman Act on the man, allowing them to take him to a treatment facility.

What other people are reading right now:

