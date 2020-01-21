BRANDON, Fla. — A fight spiraled into a shooting that left a man dead in a front yard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the accused shooter as 35-year-old Caldon Travis King Jr.

According to investigators, the man was shot by King who used to live at the home in Brandon. The man who was killed returned to get his stuff from a woman who still lives there, deputies said.

Deputies say King called 911, stayed at the scene on Edgedale Circle and S. Kingsway Road.

He is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

