Man shot, killed at Tampa home

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what led up to a man's death Monday afternoon.

Witnesses called law enforcement around 4 p.m., saying they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area of Clewis Avenue and Eden Drive.

Arriving deputies came across a man's body lying in the front yard. He has not yet been identified.

Deputies say it's believed his death was domestic in nature, involving some sort of fight with another person. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

"A man is dead due to another person's complete lack of civility and respect for human life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "Our detectives are still working out the details of this violent encounter, but can confirm there is no threat to public safety."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

