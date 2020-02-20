WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Wimauma.
A 17-year-old was found dead when deputies got to the scene in the area of 9th and Center streets, according to a news release.
Investigators did not have any more information to give out at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- World-famous baby eaglet killed by rat poison, rescue group says
- George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over Trayvon Martin tweets
- Longtime school bus driver will be laid to rest in school bus casket
- Ryan Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash
- Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- Rare rainbow snake seen for the first time in 50 years in Florida forest
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter