WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Wimauma.

A 17-year-old was found dead when deputies got to the scene in the area of 9th and Center streets, according to a news release.

Investigators did not have any more information to give out at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

