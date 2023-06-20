Police: Man found shot, killed in Tampa

Authorities say they are now searching for the gunman who is believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found shot and killed Tuesday evening in Tampa after police say they received a report of a shooting.

The shooting occurred a little after 6 p.m. in the 800 block of East Yukon Street and that's where the man was found dead, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say they are now searching for the gunman who is believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s, about 6-foot, 3-inches, weighs 150 pounds and has graying hair. He was also seen riding a bike as he left the shooting in an east direction.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation but say the information they gathered so far suggests the man killed and the suspect knew each other.

"This was not a random act," the news release reads.