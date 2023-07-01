Police: Man dies after being shot at Tampa motel

Khanji Fairley, 38, is the accused gunman and is in custody, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at a motel in Tampa.

Khanji Fairley, 38, is the accused gunman and is in custody, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

At 5:51 p.m., the police department says they received a call regarding someone being shot at the Orange Motel located on North Nebraska Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man "with upper body trauma," authorities say. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Officials say witnesses told detectives Fairley and the man were involved in an argument that turned into a physical fight. During the fight, Fairley reportedly shot the man and ran away from the motel before police officers arrived.

After developing leads, police say they were able to locate Fairley, who was taken into custody without any issues.