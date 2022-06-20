Police: Man who fired shots in the air, ran red light after fight in Ybor City arrested

Authorities say they saw a car drive away from the scene and run a red light.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man in Ybor City took out a gun and shot four times in the air after a fight happened on Sunday night, law enforcement says.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release they responded to a call involving a fight behind 7th &Grove, 1930 East 7th Avenue before they seen a car leaving the scene in a "careless manner", including the driver running a red light.

The car still managed to escape the scene after police tried to stop traffic but then the driver reportedly abandoned the car a couple blocks from where the shots were fired.

TPD says the man was running on foot before authorities caught and arrested him.