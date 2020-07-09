Man reportedly struck by lightning in Hillsborough Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — First responders are trying to help a man believed to have been struck by lightning while on a personal watercraft.
It happened Monday afternoon near the Davis Island Yacht Club, located at 1315 Severn Ave., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The man's condition is not yet known.
Radar imagery around 3:30 p.m. showed a strong thunderstorm moving through downtown Tampa and the Davis Islands area, with a couple of lightning strikes in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
