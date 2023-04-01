x
FHP: 52-year-old man walking across road hit, killed in Riverview crash

Law enforcement says the 52-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 52-year-old who was walking across a road early Saturday morning was hit and killed after a crash in Riverview, authorities say. 

At 1:54 a.m., an 18-year-old man driving in a sedan was heading southbound on U.S. 301, south of Rhodine Road when the 52-year-old tried to cross the highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The 52-year-old then reportedly entered the path of the sedan and was struck by it, troopers say. 

Law enforcement says the 52-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries suffered during the crash. 

FHP has not yet said if the 18-year-old driver is facing any charges.  

