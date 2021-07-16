Sheriff: Man wanted in connection to man's murder in Tampa apartment

The man was found dead last Friday at the Willow Brooke Apartments. Deputies said at the time it was possible three people were involved.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is wanted in connection to a man's murder that happened last week at a Tampa apartment complex, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Katrell Hubbard is wanted in the death of a man found dead Friday night at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive.

Hubbard is wanted for 2nd-degree murder. He is described as six feet three inches tall with a thin build. Deputies say he has short dreadlocks.

According to the sheriff's office's initial release, three people may have been involved in the man's death.

Anyone with information on Hubbard's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.