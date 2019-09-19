ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Can you help us identify the man in the video above?
St. Petersburg Police say he entered the McDonald’s at 300 38th Avenue North and became irritate when it took too long to order.
As he was leaving, he is accused of threatening to kill the store employees.
He then pulled away in his vehicle, but went back and threatened an employee outside, police said.
A few days later, store employees saw the same man in the parking lot.
Police say since this man repeatedly harassed the store employees and made a credible threat against them, he may be facing an aggravated stalking charge.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 893-7780.
