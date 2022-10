Marcia Douglas was reportedly last seen in the Tampa area on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Marcia Douglas?

The Tampa Police Department said they are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Cartier Drive in the Tampa area.

Douglas was last seen wearing a grey Bob Marley shirt, blue jeans, black socks and no shoes, police said.