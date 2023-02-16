Riverview martial arts instructor arrested for 'inappropriately touching' students

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said this is the fourth time Daniel Medina-Alvarez has been charged for similar offenses.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — After a fourth person has come forward, authorities arrested a martial arts instructor in Riverview for allegedly "inappropriately touching" his students, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Daniel Medina-Alvarez, 57, was arrested at his Riverview home on Feb. 14. He is facing three charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to jail records. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports Medina-Alvarez was the owner of Medina Martial Arts Studio at the time of the alleged crimes, however the business has since closed.

Authorities also noted that this is the fourth time Medina-Alvarez has been charged for similar offenses.

Hillsborough detectives learned that multiple victims made several sexual allegations against Medina-Alvarez for inappropriately touching them, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"I'm disgusted, this man abused his position as a trusted instructor to prey on innocent victims," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This suspect knowingly and intentionally victimized his students time and time again. We are working to get these victims and their families peace of mind, justice, and the help or services they might need."

Investigators are looking for others who might have been victimized by Medina-Alvarez. Chronister said he's encouraging parents to talk with their children to learn more.

"If your child was a student at this Martial Arts studio, please have a conversation with them about this," Chronister added. "We believe there might be other victims."

Medina-Alvarez's bond was set at $22,500. He was released Thursday, Feb. 16.