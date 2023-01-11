What you need to know for Tampa’s Martin Luther King Jr. parade

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!

The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.

The parade will include floats, marching bands, equestrian groups and decorated vehicles for a variety of organizations and groups.

Throughout the early 1960s, Dr. King also made trips to Tampa and Orlando. In November 1961, he spoke at the Fort Homer Hesterly Armory on North Howard Avenue to a crowd of more than 4,200 people.

"Martin Luther King. Oh boy, we definitely wouldn't have missed that,” said Doris Ross Reddick, 94. She was in attendance the day of the speech.

A program, a few photos, a short article and fading memories are all that remain.

However, his legacy is celebrated through community gatherings and activities that take place every MLK weekend.

Click here to check out the full list of events set to happen around the Tampa Bay area.