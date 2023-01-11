x
Hillsborough County

Here are events happening during MLK weekend across Tampa Bay

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editors note: The video above is from Jan. 17, 2022.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and holiday are quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means many local events and community gatherings are set to happen.

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader. 

Here are some events happening over the weekend in the Tampa Bay area.

Jan. 14

Tampa 

23rd Annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest

  • Time: Gates open at noon 
  • Dates: Jan. 14 - Jan. 15
  • Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park 

St. Petersburg

Music and Arts Festival 

  • Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Location: Albert Whitted Park
  • No tickets are required

Plant City

Plant City MLK Day: Parade and more 

  • Time: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Location: The parade begins at Wheeler and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, heads east on MLK and ends at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

Jan. 15

St. Petersburg

MLK Band Showcase 

  • Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.
  • Location: Campbell Park Sports Complex
  • No tickets are required 

Plant City

MLK leadership Breakfast

  • Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m
  • Location Trinkle Center, Hillsborough Community College Plant City

Jan. 16

Tampa

 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast

  • Time: 6:45 a.m.
  • Location: J.W. Marriott, 510 Water Street
  • Click here to purchase tickets  

City of Tampa's Martin Luther King Parade

  • Time: Begins at noon
  • Location: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park, 2901 N 15th St. 

St. Petersburg

37th MLK Day Parade  

  • Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Location: Along 1st Avenue South, downtown St. Petersburg

MLK Family Fun Day 

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Tropicana Field Lot 4
  • No ticket is required 

