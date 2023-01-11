Here are events happening during MLK weekend across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Editors note: The video above is from Jan. 17, 2022.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and holiday are quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means many local events and community gatherings are set to happen.
The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader.
Here are some events happening over the weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Jan. 14
Tampa
- Time: Gates open at noon
- Dates: Jan. 14 - Jan. 15
- Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
St. Petersburg
- Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Albert Whitted Park
- No tickets are required
Plant City
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Location: The parade begins at Wheeler and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, heads east on MLK and ends at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.
Jan. 15
St. Petersburg
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.
- Location: Campbell Park Sports Complex
- No tickets are required
Plant City
- Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m
- Location Trinkle Center, Hillsborough Community College Plant City
Jan. 16
Tampa
- Time: 6:45 a.m.
- Location: J.W. Marriott, 510 Water Street
- Click here to purchase tickets
- Time: Begins at noon
- Location: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park, 2901 N 15th St.
St. Petersburg
- Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Location: Along 1st Avenue South, downtown St. Petersburg
- Time: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Tropicana Field Lot 4
- No ticket is required