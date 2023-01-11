Here are events happening during MLK weekend across Tampa Bay

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Editors note: The video above is from Jan. 17, 2022.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and holiday are quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means many local events and community gatherings are set to happen.

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader.

Here are some events happening over the weekend in the Tampa Bay area.

Jan. 14

Tampa

Time: Gates open at noon

Dates: Jan. 14 - Jan. 15

Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

St. Petersburg

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Albert Whitted Park

No tickets are required

Plant City

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: The parade begins at Wheeler and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, heads east on MLK and ends at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

Jan. 15

St. Petersburg

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

Location: Campbell Park Sports Complex

No tickets are required

Plant City

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m

Location Trinkle Center, Hillsborough Community College Plant City

Jan. 16

Tampa

Time: 6:45 a.m.

Location: J.W. Marriott, 510 Water Street

Click here to purchase tickets

Time: Begins at noon

Location: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park, 2901 N 15th St.

St. Petersburg

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Along 1st Avenue South, downtown St. Petersburg