14 people accuse man of sexual battery through massage business in Hillsborough County

Authorities continue to ask anyone who feels they may have been sexually battered by Garcia to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

RUSKIN, Fla. — More than a dozen clients have come forward to accuse a masseuse of sexually battering them weeks after law enforcement announced the man's arrest.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jose Garcia, 68, originally admitted to sexually battering a woman during a massage on March 29 at his home in Ruskin.

Detectives say the woman drove to Garcia's home, where he ran his business, in hopes of receiving treatment for her back pain. But according to the sheriff's office, there was no evidence to show Garcia is a licensed masseuse.

Garcia claimed he received his training in Mexico, deputies added.

Now, law enforcement says a total of 14 people have come forward to report inappropriate contact made by Garcia. The sheriff's office added that between April 2021 and January 2022, Garcia battered seven women at his home.

Garcia, who was originally charged with five counts of sexual battery, will now face 10 more counts of sexual battery and nine counts of unlicensed massage practice.