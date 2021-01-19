Funeral held for Hillsborough Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, killed 1 shift before retirement

Flags are being flown at half-staff in LaVigne's honor.

TAMPA, Fla. — Family, friends and community members will gather Tuesday to bid a final farewell to fallen Hillsborough County Master Corporal Brian LaVigne before he is laid to rest.

The visitation and funeral will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz. Both the visitation and funeral are open to the public.

The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Face masks are required inside the church, and temperature screenings will take place.

The procession will go from the church to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office District V office, located at 10128 Windhorst Road in Tampa. It will leave the church at about 12:45 p.m.

There will be rolling traffic delays for about an hour on North Dale Mabry Highway, Bearss Avenue, I-275 North, I-4 East, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Falkenburg Road.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 19 to honor LaVigne. Those flags will be lowered at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, Tampa City Hall and the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who wants to pay their respects during the procession to do so from North Dale Mabry Highway, Bearss Avenue, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or Falkenburg Road. A map of the procession route can be found below.

If you would like to make a donation to the LaVigne family, the sheriff's office is asking it to be made through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. Click here to learn more about donating.

In lieu of a physical memory book, a digital one has been made. Anyone wishing to leave a note in remembrance of Master Corporal LaVigne may email RIPLaVigne@teamhcso.com. The notes will be compiled and given to the LaVigne family.

Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally crashed into the driver's side of 54-year-old Master Corporal Brian LaVigne's cruiser on Lumsden Road.

LaVigne was one shift away from retirement, according to the sheriff's office.